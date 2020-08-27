NORWAY — Remember 9/11 and join the members of the Legion, Amvets, VFW Auxiliaries and DUV by wearing red, white and/or blue if possible and bring a flag to wave if you have it.

This will take place across from Norway Legion from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. on September 11.

