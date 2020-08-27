FARMINGTON — In a letter to the community Wednesday, Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling out of state.

The letter stated that the staff member followed all of the state’s Center for Disease Control and RSU 9’s requirements for traveling out of state which includes a 14 day self-quarantine or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

The letter assured the community that the staff member has not been at any schools or had any recent contact with students or other staff members.

Meserve said in the letter: “We are confident there is no additional risk to our employees.”

This story will be updated.

