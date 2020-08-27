BETHEL — Sen. Lisa Keim announces constituent hours when residents can visit with her and discuss their concerns and opinions about state government, legislative matters and other topics of interest.

The schedule is as follows: Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Bethel Farmer’s Market, 1 Parkway Road; noon to 1:30 p.m., Cooper Farms Stand, 27 Bethel Road, West Paris.

Monday, Aug. 31, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Waterford Farmer’s Market, junction of Rtes. 35 and 37, Waterford Common; 1 to 2:30 p.m. Charlotte Hobbs Library, 227 Main St., Lovell; 4:30 to 6 p.m., Peru Town Office, 26 North Main St.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Rumford Public Library, 56 Rumford Ave.; 5 to 6:30 p.m., Zadoc Long Free Library, 5 Turner St., Buckfield.

Friday, Sept. 4, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Mexico Public Library, 134 Main St.; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ludden Memorial Library, 40 Main St., Dixfield; 1:30 to 3 p.m., Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main St., Livermore Falls; 4 to 5:30 p.m., Greenwood Farmer’s Market, Town Hall, Rte. 26, Locke Mills.

Those unable to attend and but would like to speak with Keim can contact her at [email protected] or 207-287-1505.

Weather permitting, all constituent hours will be held outside. For scheduling changes, check Facebook @SenatorLisaKeim.

« Previous

Next »