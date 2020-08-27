To the Editor:

One of the Rotary Club of Bethel’s signature events, our Rotary 5K and 1 mile event has gone virtual! During the 4-year history of the event, more than $15,000 has been distributed among Bethel area after school and enrichment program providers, which was the sole mission of this event from the start.

Please help us continue with this mission by participating in, or sponsoring this event! Registration online at www.runreg.com/bethel-rotary-5K is the only way we will know if you are participating, and the first 100 registrants will receive a commemorative event hat. The cost is $15 for adults over 18, and FREE for anyone 18 or under registering by September 19.

The 1-mile run/walk is for ages 12 and under, and the 5K run/walk is open to all. Participants may run/walk any 1 mile or 5K course they would like, and need to do so between Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 20, and then e-mail their name, age, event completed, and time by Friday, Sept 25 in order to have your name in the post-event results/PR.

A sponsorship for the event is $125 and, for that, your name/business name will appear on a sign along the course, in the post event PR, and in Rotary’s social media presence. Sponsors will also receive a commemorative event hat.

As mentioned above, 100% of the proceeds will be invested in K-12 after school and enrichment programming. Mahoosuc Kids Association; Paint, Doodle, Create; Mahoosuc Strings; elementary after-school music program; Western Maine Budo Arts; Toe, Tap & Jazz; Telstar Youth Football, Bethel Recreational Skiing and Snowboard Program and Camp Susan Curtis. Many thanks to the Bethel Family Health Center for their continued Title Sponsor support and to the Blair Group for their sponsorship of the event hats.

Please register online soon, to be guaranteed your event hat, and to help support this terrific event! For questions, e-mail [email protected]

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Bethel, thank you for your support!

Dr. Kevin Finley

Robin Zinchuk

Event chairs

Rotary Club of Bethel

