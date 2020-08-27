LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for September. All classes are held virtually or telephonically at this time. Classes are free, unless noted. Please register for classes by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center or our Facebook page.

ONLINE CLASSES:

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date: Tuesday, September 8 OR September 22

Time: 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join us for this 1-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Medicare Made Simple

Date & time: At your convenience

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Online video

Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Infection Control for COVID-19 & Flu Season

Date: Wednesday, September 14

Time: 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom

Come review ways to boost your immune system and avoid illness during the winter months! In this presentation, we will review how we get sick and identify healthy habits to decrease your risk for COVID-19, Pneumonia, Influenza, and the Common Cold. We will also discuss how to communicate your with your physician and caregivers to help diagnosis your illness.

Crafting with Corinne

Date: Wednesday, September 30

Time: At your convenience

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Location: Pre-recorded video/instructions

Cost: $5.00 for 2 project kit due at material pick-up

Join Corinne through her pre-recorded class to create a Halloween card and cute Halloween lollipop. We will use a Tootsie pop and turn it into a broom. All materials provided except adhesive. Limited to 10-15 participants.

FALLS PREVENTION AWARENESS WEEK September 21-25

Falls Free CheckUp

Date & time: At your convenience

Instructor: N/a

Location: Online falls screening

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things. One thing that’s still the same? Falling is NOT a normal part of aging. There are steps you can take to reduce your risk and to help with this The National Council on Aging (NCOA) has developed an online Falls Free CheckUp for us to share with you! Reach out to us to receive the link to complete the twelve question screening. This online screening is free and easy to complete. Since we’re unable to complete our in-person falls screenings this is a great way to get the resources you need during this time.

Falls Prevention Conversation Guide for Caregivers

Date & time: At your convenience

Instructor: N/a

Location: Online

For many older adults, an unexpected fall can result in a serious and costly injury. The good news is that most falls can be prevented. As a caregiver, you have the power to reduce your loved one’s risk of falling, and your own risk as well. Reach out to us for this guide to learn about fall risk factors and develop a falls prevention action plan.

Standing Together to Prevent Falls

Date: Monday, September 21

Time: 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join SeniorsPlus for this presentation that discusses fall risks and strategies to reduce falls, including information about our evidence-based fall prevention programs.

Prevent Falls & Age in Place!

Date: Friday, September 25

Time: 10:00-12:00 p.m.

Instructor: Brie Weisman, Occupational Therapist Registered & Licensed, Adapt-Able Living

Location: Zoom

Brie has been an Occupational Therapist for the past decade. She has worked in multiple settings, including acute care and rehab care in hospitals, and several skilled nursing home facilities. For the past several years she has worked in the home health setting where, through her experience treating people with fall-related injuries and helping to reduce falls risks in their homes, she found that people had fallen due to: lack of safety and adaptive equipment, poorly placed bars and equipment installed by people relying on “common sense” instead of expertise, inappropriate equipment, trip hazards, poor lighting, and failure to adapt daily habits and practices to an aging body. This inspired Brie to create her own practice, Adapt-Able Living, which is dedicated to helping Maine’s older adults age in place.

According to the CDC, falls are the largest single health issue facing seniors. In the US, 50% over the age of 80 have had a serious fall, and 24% of all seniors fall EACH YEAR.

Due to those falls:

31 billion dollars will be spent

2.8 million older adults will visit an emergency room

800,000 will be hospitalized

300,000 will suffer hip fractures

27,000 will die

Fortunately, we can all dramatically reduce our risk of falls by simple changes in behavior and modification to our home. Many of these are virtually effortless and cost-free, and most are easy and inexpensive. In this workshop Brie will introduce you to these concepts, and how to best put them into practice.

GROUPS & EXERCISE

Virtual Knitting Group

Dates: Every other Wednesday – September 2, 16, & 30

Time: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Group Lead: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join our knitting group to work on your own project while socializing!

Coffee & Comfort – Bereavement Support Group

Date: Monday, September 14 (SeniorsPlus is closed on Monday, September 7)

Time: 3:00-4:30 p.m.

Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom or Telephone

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Caregiver Support Groups

Dates & Times:

Monday, September 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 24 from 8:30-10:00 a.m.

Location: Zoom or Telephonic

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME (HL4ME) UPCOMING WORKSHOPS

Living Well with Diabetes

Location: At home, via Zoom

Dates: Tuesdays, September 8-October 13

Time: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

To register: call 440-2390

Living Well for Better Health

Location: At home, via Zoom

Dates: Tuesdays, September 15-October 20

Time: 1:00-3:00 p.m.

To register: call 440-2390

Better Health NOW with Chronic Pain

Location: At home, via Zoom or telephone

Dates: Wednesdays, September 30-November 4

Time: varies

To register: call 440-2390

Living Well with Diabetes

Location: At home, via Zoom

Dates: Tuesdays, October 6-November 10

Time: 9:00-11:00 a.m.

To register: call 440-2390

« Previous

Next »

filed under: