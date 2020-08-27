CAMDEN — Dr. Brian Roth and Carol Kamala Kinsey will give an online presentation about their experiences in Nepal with an organization called SeedTree at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, hosted by the Camden Public Library. The program will be held on the Zoom platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

The worldwide losses of ecosystems and daily irreversible loss of species are among the most compelling issues of the time. In 1995, experts in forestry, renewable energy and human development founded an organization called SeedTree to face these urgent issues. One of SeedTree’s programs empowers women’s groups in rural communities in Nepal. Through the establishment of indigenous tree nurseries, the program is improving livelihoods and reducing food insecurity, while adapting to climate change.

Roth has served on the board of directors for SeedTree since 2017. He has a master’s degree in forest science from Oregon State University and a PhD in forest ecology from the University of Florida. A native of Alberta, Canada, he called Maine home from 2011 to 2019, before departing on an epic three-month journey across western Nepal to participate in SeedTree projects.

Kinsey is the founder and chief executive of SeedTree. Kinsey has an master’s degree from the University of Maine and has worked for the U.S. Forest Service in many capacities. She spent several years in South Asia studying the culture and spirituality of the region. Kinsey travels and supervises SeedTree workers in the field for several months each year.

For more information about this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

filed under: