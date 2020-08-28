AUBURN — William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., has announced September activities. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, the post will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Menus will be available while open.

Dinners to Go with curbside pickup will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays. Limited seating inside will be available, with social distancing in place. All dinners will be $10. Call orders ahead from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 207-312-8284 or noon to 4 p.m. at 207-212-1466.

The dinners will be as follows: Sept. 5, fried chicken legs, fries and coleslaw; Sept. 12, baked beans, hot dogs, rolls and coleslaw; Sept. 19, beef stew, rolls and salad; Sept. 26, chicken parmesan, rolls and salad.

The executive committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, all activities and openings are subject to change. Follow on Facebook for updates.