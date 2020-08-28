State health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday but no additional deaths among individuals with the coronavirus.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 4,436 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the virus began appearing in Maine in mid-March. The additional 22 cases reported Friday is equivalent to the seven-day rolling average of new cases reported daily by the Maine CDC.

The number of individuals in Maine who have died after contracting COVID-19 held steady at 132 on Friday.

After accounting for the 132 deaths and the 3,887 people who have recovered from the virus, Maine CDC was reporting 417 active cases of the disease on Friday, which is a decrease of 18.

On Thursday, officials with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services reported that a new, mobile testing laboratory was now operational at the Maine CDC laboratory in Augusta. The mobile lab, which was originally expected to go online in July, will roughly quadruple the state lab’s testing capacity from 6,000 tests per week to more than 25,000.

The mobile lab was made possible through a partnership with IDEXX Laboratories, a Westbrook-based veterinary diagnostics firm that broadened the scope of its work amid the pandemic to develop COVID-19 tests.

Also Thursday, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories, which has a lab and manufacturing plants in Scarborough and Westbrook, announced a new $5, 15-minute antigen test that was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Later in the day, the White House announced that the Trump administration plans to purchase 150 million of the Abbott tests for distribution across the country.

Maine continues to have among the lowest infection rates in the country. As of Friday, Maine was averaging 1.6 new COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents during the previous seven-day period, according to tracking and analysis by the Harvard Global Health Institute. That was the third-lowest rate in the nation, behind New Hampshire (1.4 per 100,000) and Vermont (1.0).

But a recent outbreak among attendees of a wedding and reception in Millinocket highlights the ongoing threat posed by the virus. As of Thursday, Maine CDC was tracking 32 cases among the wedding’s 65 participants as well as 55 secondary or tertiary cases linked to individuals who attended the wedding.

Outbreaks at the York County Jail in Alfred and a nursing home in Madison have been linked to the Millinocket reception, CDC officials said. One individual died after contracting the disease.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: