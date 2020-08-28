DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have boxes containing 10 (1000-piece) jigsaw puzzles to give away to anyone who can pick them up. They have been used only once and are in good condition. If interested, please call me at 784-3910. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Wow! This is so generous of you, especially during the time of COVID-19 when these puzzles are really in demand. I’m sure you’ll get lots of calls so get ready for that phone to ring!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there an organization that collects can tabs in the Rumford area? We winter in Florida and we save them for the Ronald McDonald Houses there. We enjoy your column and hope you can tell us who can use these in this area. — No name, no town

ANSWER: You can call Ronald McDonald House in Portland at 780-6282 to make arrangements to take your tabs and other aluminum products there or contact Mary Ann, a woman in the L-A area who transports aluminum items to the nonprofit. Her number is 783-6651. She is a sweetheart!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a lot of items that I would like to sell online; however, I do not know how to do this. I would like to find someone who could come to my house once a week to take pictures of the items to sell online. I live locally and can be reached at 653-9961. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I honestly don’t know of anyone who would come to your home as often as once a week, but I’ll put it out into Sun Spots Land. I do want to advise you that you want to have a good solid recommendation if you are having someone in your home and handling your belongings.

There is a local estate liquidation organization, Caring Transitions of Coastal Maine. They assist people with downsizing and organizing tasks, including selling items. You can find more information about them at caringtransitionsofcm.com or call 218-5197.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am interested in knowing why Political Brew is no longer on WCSH on Sundays. — Evelyn, Lewiston

ANSWER: I have tried to reach the station and so far, they haven’t gotten back to me so if anyone out there in Sun Spots Land knows the answer to this, I’ll give them a virtual gold star!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: How do I get to and read previous e-papers? — Joe, no town

ANSWER: Just type, for example, Lewiston Sun Journal-Aug. 24 in your search engine and all the articles in that day’s paper should pop right up. If you are having difficulty, call the paper at 784-5411.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding recommendations for seamstresses (Aug. 26 Sun Spots), please be sure Chez Dorea at 1 Brule St. in Lewiston is in your Rolodex. She also makes face masks. I am a loyal customer and she is one of the best. — Irene, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for the reminder! Sometimes there isn’t room to mention every individual and business I have on file so I attempt to spread the information so everyone gets a mention over the course of the year. Chez Dorea’s phone number is 783-2908.

