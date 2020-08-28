Tuesday night mixed winter league – resumed

WILTON — Men’s high game scratch scores:

  1. Floyd Bullen – 233
  2. Wayne Doyon – 180
  3. Stephen Adams – 170

Men’s high series scratch scores:

  1. Floyd Bullen – 567
  2. Wayne Doyen – 478
  3. Stephen Adams – 470

Women’s high game scratch scores:

  1. Peggy Needham – 183
  2. Cathy Walton – 167
  3. Stephanie Millay – 146

Women’s high series scratch scores:

  1. Peggy Needham – 503
  2. Cathy Walton – 426
  3. Cleo Barker – 325

