Tuesday night mixed winter league – resumed
WILTON — Men’s high game scratch scores:
- Floyd Bullen – 233
- Wayne Doyon – 180
- Stephen Adams – 170
Men’s high series scratch scores:
- Floyd Bullen – 567
- Wayne Doyen – 478
- Stephen Adams – 470
Women’s high game scratch scores:
- Peggy Needham – 183
- Cathy Walton – 167
- Stephanie Millay – 146
Women’s high series scratch scores:
- Peggy Needham – 503
- Cathy Walton – 426
- Cleo Barker – 325
