OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – Allen Kenneth Montgomery, 60, passed away on July 30, 2020, at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, Fla. He was the partner and soulmate of Sharon Grillo. They shared four years together living a life of love, filled with friends and family.

Born in Orange County, Florida, he was the son of Robert Allen Montgomery and Dorothy Marion Gogan . He attended grade school in Presque Isle, Maine, and worked at International Paper/Verso Paper for 20 years, later he obtained a certification in HVAC. He was employed by the Martin County School Board as an HVAC technician.

He enjoyed being with family, cruising on his Harley, and tinkering around the garage. He will be remembered for his out-going personality, his sense of humor and charm, and his willingness to always care for others. He will also be remembered for his love of vintage cars, billiards, comedy and magic.

He is survived by his partner, Sharon Grillo, his eldest son, Nathaniel Montgomery, youngest son, Shane Montgomery and fiance Taylor Phillips. His mom, Dorothy Gogan , Aunt Sandra Siptroth. Brothers, Dana Sherwood, Robert (Bobby) Montgomery and Sisters Sherrie Montgomery(Howell), Kathie Sherwood Taylor, and many more aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Allen Montgomery, grandmother, Gogan.

No funeral services will be held.

