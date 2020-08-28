Shiloh, Lab Mix, Senior, Female: Hello there deary, my name is Shiloh. I am a very sweet and talkative older girl who really just loves to be anywhere that you are. I do have arthritis and Lyme disease. I am hoping to find a quiet, slow home with a family who is home often, who wants to spend time with me in my golden years. I enjoy going for walks, but short ones with breaks from time to time. I love people, and I love attention. I even sing when you pet me! I’d really love to find my furever retirement home.

Katniss, 3 Years, Female : Hi! My name is Katniss. I am an outgoing and feisty girl looking for a quiet home where I can be your only pet. I am on a special prescription diet for urinary crystals called C/D. It can be purchased at most veterinarian hospitals.

