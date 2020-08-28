FARMINGTON — Weber Insurance Agency is pleased to announce Providence Mutual as their newest insurance carrier. Providence Mutual offers home, auto and commercial lines products. They are a well-respected company providing service, security and stability since 1800. Providence joins over 20 other high quality insurance carriers that Weber Insurance works with. Weber’s local, friendly agents find customers the best coverages at the best price while seeking discounts and bundling options.

Weber Insurance Agency offers auto, home, business, workers comp, recreational vehicles, renters, flood, life, financial services and Medicare Insurance plans. With over 70 combined years of experience in the insurance industry, the staff prides themselves on excellent customer service. All agencies offer a wide variety of coverages with the personal touch you would expect from your neighborhood insurance agent.

Whether you’re looking for new insurance or would like to compare your current coverage, please give the Weber Insurance Group a call or stop in at one of their convenient locations. You can reach Advantage Insurance at 160 Congress Street in Rumford at 207-364-8293, Weber Insurance at 670 Wilton Road in Farmington at 207-778-3300, Weber Insurance at 20 Main Street in Livermore Falls at 207-897-4313 and Bessey Insurance at 10 Snell Hill Road in Turner at 207-225-2334. You may also visit their website at www.weberagency.net

filed under: