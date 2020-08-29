100 Years Ago: 1920

The strike of laborers at the construction site plan the Bates Manufacturing which started Monday over a reduction in wages of 10 cents an hour, has been settled satisfactorily and the men are back to work, according to a statement today, by the superintendent of construction. The basis for adjustment was not made public. It stated that it was “satisfactory to all parties concerned.” The number of men affected was about 200 laborers’ work suspended by carpenters, plumbers and masons.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Vice President Spiro T. Agnew arrived in Vietnam today for his second visit of the year and declared that the success of the Cambodia venture has ensured that troop withdrawals proceed as planned. “We will go forward with it,” Agnew told newsmen who accompanied him from the flight across the China Sea from Formosa. The plan calls for US Forces in Vietnam to be reduced by 284,000 men by next April. The vice president spent most of the afternoon in conference with South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu and Vice President Nguyen Cao Ky reviewing the progress of the war in South Vietnam and neighboring Cambodia. The three met when Agnew was here at the beginning of the year. Agnew was maintaining a fast pace on his current Asian visit, with 48 hours in South Korea, 24 in Nationalist China and now 24 or less in South Vietnam.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Jazz trumpeter Louis Armatrong is being honored on a new postage stamp scheduled for release Friday. New Orleans is the official site for the first sale. The event will include a jazz festival featuring Wynton Marsalis, Al Hirt and other jazz stars.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: