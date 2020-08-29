AUBURN – Mary N. Keene, 92, passed away peacefully August 25, 2020 at The Hospice House in Auburn surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on Oct. 4, 1927 in Mechanic Falls to Leroy Allard and Marjorie Davis Allard, and she was lovingly raised by her uncle and aunt, Frank and Josephine Davis of Mechanic Falls. She graduated from Mechanic Falls High school in 1946. She married Milton Purington shortly after High School and together they spent 25 years raising their five children until Milton’s passing in 1970. She later married Shirley Keene, they spent 32 years together enjoying fishing, hunting and many other outdoor activities, traveling the country, and enjoyed several years wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla.

Mary spent the majority of her years as a homemaker, caring for others, and working summers at Tripp Lake Girls Camp. She loved to dance, crochet Afghans for her family and friends, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a 51-year member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 150 Mechanic Falls and was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Mary was preceded in death by her father Leroy Allard, mother Marjorie Allard, Dad and Mother Frank and Josephine Davis; her husband and father of her children Milton Purington and second husband Shirley Keene; brothers Frank and Harold Allard; and her granddaughters Mandy and Megan Jordan.

She is survived by her brother Randall ( Anita ) Allard of Auburn; her sons Blaine (Cheryl) Purington of Billings, Mont., Gary (Linda) Purington of Mechanic Falls, daughters Sue (Jeff) Brackett, Jan (Larry) Jordan, both of Poland, and Jolleen (Mark) Game of Mechanic Falls, stepdaughter Patricia Keene and stepson Rich Keene, both of Auburn; along with 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to her special Angels of care these last few months. April, Debbie, Mariah, Katelyn and Kimmie.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Mary loved to donate on a regular basis to Disabled American Veterans Associations.

Donations in her memory can be made to the non-profit Disabled Veterans Program “Operation Reboot”.

Donations can be sent to

“Operation Reboot”

887 Upper St.

Turner, ME 04282