SABATTUS – Vicki Rae Dyer Hinkley, 56, was unexpectedly called home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 to be reunited with her husband Jim and daughter Natasha.

Vicki was born in Waterville on Jan. 7, 1964 the daughter of Linda and Ivan Cunningham. Educated in Clinton schools early on, she later moved to Lisbon where she graduated with Lisbon High School’s class of 1981. Immediately after graduation she married the love of her life Jim and they began their journey together.

Vicki and Jim were blessed by the birth of their daughter Natasha in 1985. Natasha proved to be the light that brightened not only their world but that of those around them. Vicki worked at a variety of jobs in her early years before finding that her passion was in healthcare where she could care for and bring comfort to those most in need. Throughout her career as a caregiver she touched the lives of many with her extremely kind, caring and compassionate ways.

Vicki was a free spirit who had a real zest for life, a beautiful heart, a smile for everyone and a shoulder for any family or friend in need. She was in turn blessed by the love and support of her family and many friends. Vicki, Jim and Natasha will forever be missed and never forgotten.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Jim, beautiful daughter Natasha, father?in-law Thurl Hinkley and grandparents.

She is survived by her mother Linda Cunningham, father Ivan Cunningham and his companion Clydia Taylor; sister Raelynn Cunningham and special niece Maykayla; mother-in-law Loretta Hinkley; brothers-in-law Leon Hinkley, David Hinkley, Richard Tanguay, Paul Tanguay, Robert Tanguay, sisters-in-law Gail Hinkley, Lucinda Hinkley, and Kaylinda Libbey; many aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and an extremely close group of loyal and loving friends.

The family will hold a memorial service at a date that has yet to be determined due to the current restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

