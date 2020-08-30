LEWISTON — Despite the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 Lewiston-Auburn Greek Festival will take place — albeit, significantly different from previous years. Normally a two-day event with food, music, dancing and church tours, the festival will span only a single day this year and feature Greek food to-go.

On Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community members will be able to drive through the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church parking lot, order from a menu of gyros, Greek fries, spanakopita and baklava while listening to Greek music, and take the food to-go.

According to Christine Rattey, an organizer of the event and member of the church for more than two decades, most of the food will be prepared outside and workers will be complying with state health guidelines, including wearing masks and gloves.

At no point in the process will people have to leave their cars.

Although the Greek churches in Portland and Saco cancelled their festivals earlier this year, the parishioners of Holy Trinity saw the festival-to-go as an opportunity to preserve the beloved tradition, Rattey said.

“The Greek Festival is our primary fundraiser, and people in the community look forward to it. . . . Our hope is to bring something positive to L-A at a time when there is so much worry and uncertainty about what the fall will bring,” she said.

Related Headlines Inside Lewiston’s Greek Orthodox Church

« Previous

Next »

filed under: