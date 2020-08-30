POLAND — Fire caused extensive damage Saturday afternoon to a mobile home in Poland, leaving it uninhabitable for its two residents, according to Poland Fire Chief Thomas Printup.

Poland Fire & Rescue received a report at about 1:30 p.m. that a mobile home at 20 Chestnut Drive was on fire and one of the home’s owners and a neighbor were trying to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was billowing from underneath the section of the trailer where the bathroom was located.

“We were able to get the hose underneath the trailer and get to the fire and knock it down,” Printup said.

He said the electrical main that goes into the house had “malfunctioned, which sparked a fire that damaged the plumbing.”

“There was enough damage to the electrical main that the power had to be shut off,” Printup said. “That means the house has no heat, no power and no water.”

The homeowner was able to save her two cats and pet snake, according to Printup.

The American Red Cross of Northern New England said its disaster responders were providing aid to the homeowners.

