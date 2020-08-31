Agenda, Regional School Unit 73 special board meeting
6 p.m. Thursday, September 3
Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay and/or via ZOOM
Per state guidelines, this meeting is limited to 50 people attending in person.
** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **
Attending the meeting via ZOOM is strongly encouraged.
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Attendance
- Adjustments to the agenda
- Communications/correspondence: RSU 73 Sports participation forum
- New business
- Calendar/announcements
September 10 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Elementary School, Jay, and via ZOOM, 6 p.m. Policy committee meeting at 5 p.m.
September 24 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Middle School, Jay, and via ZOOM, 6 p.m. Finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.
- Adjournment
