Agenda, Regional School Unit 73 special board meeting

6 p.m. Thursday, September 3

Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay and/or via ZOOM

Per state guidelines, this meeting is limited to 50 people attending in person.

** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **

Attending the meeting via ZOOM is strongly encouraged.

Call to order Pledge of Allegiance Attendance Adjustments to the agenda Communications/correspondence: RSU 73 Sports participation forum New business Calendar/announcements

September 10 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Elementary School, Jay, and via ZOOM, 6 p.m. Policy committee meeting at 5 p.m.

September 24 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Middle School, Jay, and via ZOOM, 6 p.m. Finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Adjournment

