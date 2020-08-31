Agenda, Regional School Unit 73 special board meeting

6 p.m. Thursday, September 3

Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay and/or via ZOOM

Per state guidelines, this meeting is limited to 50 people attending in person.

** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **

Attending the meeting via ZOOM is strongly encouraged.

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Attendance
  4. Adjustments to the agenda
  5. Communications/correspondence: RSU 73 Sports participation forum
  6. New business
  7. Calendar/announcements

September 10 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Elementary School, Jay, and via ZOOM, 6 p.m. Policy committee meeting at 5 p.m.

September 24 Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Middle School, Jay, and via ZOOM, 6 p.m. Finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

  1. Adjournment

