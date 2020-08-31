CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has promoted Ryan A. Smith from senior vice president, director of credit administration to executive vice president, commercial banking.

He brings more than 25 years of banking and finance experience, including extensive knowledge of commercial lending, business banking and treasury management services, to his new role on the executive team. In 2012, Smith joined Camden National Bank to lead commercial banking efforts in central and southern Maine. He soon took on the added responsibility of leading the treasury management group, and he was named Camden National Bank’s Officer of the Year in 2014.

Originally from Maine, Smith resides in Auburn with his family. He is actively involved in the local community as a volunteer coach for youth baseball. He also serves as a board director and past president of the Maine Building Materials Exchange. Smith is a member of the Commercial Lending Committee for the Maine Bankers Association. He has a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Maine.

