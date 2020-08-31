LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union donated $2,500 to Meals on Wheels, a program of SeniorsPlus, on National Senior Day, Aug. 21.

SeniorsPlus is a nonprofit corporation that relies mostly on volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors throughout Lewiston, Auburn, Lisbon, Sabattus, Greene and Livermore Falls. Central Maine Credit Union raised the funds for the Campaign to End Hunger.

