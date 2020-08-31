Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Todd Lyons, 35, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:52 a.m. Monday at 40 Pleasant St.

Lewiston

• Corey Swenson, 38, of Whitefield, on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating after habitual offender revocation, 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.

• Cameron Thomas, 26, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and failure to appear, 11:14 p.m. Sunday on Bartlett Street.

• Steven Konyaki, 39, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 4:30 p.m. Monday at Poirier’s Market.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Janice Turbide, 65, of Casco struck a vehicle driven by Tristan C. Morgan-Buck, 19, of Auburn at 12:04 p.m. Friday at Court and Goff streets. Morgan-Buck’s vehicle was pushed into a vehicle driven by Michael A. Dagomes, 36, of Auburn, who was stopped at a traffic light. Turbide’s 2013 Kia and the 2010 Kia driven by Morgan-Buck and owned by Marcie Buck of Auburn were towed. The 2017 Dodge driven by Dagomes and owned by Richard Dixon of Lewiston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by James Mattei, 80, of Northport, New York, struck a vehicle driven by Michael A. Ames, 33, of Auburn after Ames failed to yield the right of way at 12:47 p.m. Friday at Washington Street and the Exit 75 ramp of I-95. The 2016 Subaru driven by Mattei and owned by Marion Mattei of Northport, New York, and Ames’ 2004 Saturn were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Alexander J. Arruda, 22, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Logan Chouinard, 29, of Lewiston while Chouinard was stopped in traffic at 5:42 p.m. Friday on Union Street. Arruda’s 2010 Hyundai and Chouinard’s 2016 Jeep received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Billie Jo P. Garland, 43, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Taylor M. Pingree, 19, of Poland at 5:27 p.m. Saturday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2007 Honda driven by Garland and owned by Amanda Garland of Auburn received functional damage and the 1999 Honda driven by Pingree and owned by Frederick Sharron of Minot received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Angelique M. Tucker, 43, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Michelle L. Garnett, 31, of Lewiston at 7:50 p.m. Saturday at Court and Turner streets.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Laura Boucher, 58, of Auburn backed into a parked vehicle owned by Bobby Rand of Lewiston at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday on Fair Street. Boucher’s 2007 Honda received minor damage and Rand’s 2006 Chevrolet received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Franklin L. Pippin, 75, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Jennifer A. Herrick, 35, of Lewiston at 12:03 p.m. Thursday at Bartlett and Pine streets. Pippin’s 2012 Dodge and Herrick’s 2004 Chevrolet were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Joseph Gendron, 75, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Elsa Fernanda A. Carraco, 19, of Lewiston at 3:50 p.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street. Gendron’s 2019 Nissan and Carraco’s 2016 Toyota were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Karen K. Kunze, 54, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Roger L. Castonguay, 70, of Lewiston at 3:49 p.m. Friday on Main Street. Kunze’s 2008 Nissan was towed and Castonguay’s 2009 Chevrolet received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Bileh A. Jama, 29, of Lewiston struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Joseph D. Jipson of Greene while driving at a high rate of speed at 12:59 a.m. Monday on Bartlett Street. The 2007 Pontiac driven by Jama and owned by Kadra H. Bogoreh of Lewiston and Jipson’s 2019 Toyota were towed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: