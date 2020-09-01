DEAR SUN SPOTS: The L&A Veterans Council and Gold Star Moms are raising funds to erect a monument in honor of Gold Star Families to be placed in the Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston.

Gold Star Families are those who have suffered the loss of a family member who died while on active duty in the United States armed forces.

We are sponsoring a disc golf tournament to honor the fallen on Sept. 12 at Dragon Field in Auburn to help raise the $12,000 to pay for the monument. For more information, text me at 783-4118 or email [email protected]. — Joyce, Gold Star Mom, Lewiston

ANSWER: The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park is at 2-20 Main St. So many have worked very hard to make this park a place of inspiration and solace.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have over 50 classic music CDs that I want to give to anyone who can come and take all of them. I live at St. Mary’s Residence on Campus Avenue in Lewiston. If I cannot give them away, the trash will get them. Please contact me at [email protected] — Roger, Lewiston

ANSWER: This is a great opportunity for a collector or for a kind person who is willing to come pick up the CDs and donate them to a thrift store that benefits a nonprofit. Let us know what happens, Roger!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a collection of 1963 newspapers and articles my mother saved from the time of President John Kennedy’s assassination. These include the New York Daily News 11/23, the New York Post 11/23, the Boston Record American 11/23, 11/25, 11/27, 11/28, 11/29, 11/30, and the Portland Press Herald 11/23, 11/25, 11/26. Most of these are in good condition and all are readable. If you are interested in having this collection of papers, please contact me at 998-4824. — Susan, Poland

ANSWER: You certainly have a treasure trove there, Susan. If you don’t get any takers, contact your local library, University of Maine, or Bates College. They may be interested or can direct you to an organization that would like to add scans of this collection to their archives.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I go to have a CD player repaired? I have an old-style stereo that has both a cassette player and a CD player. For some reason the CD player doesn’t work. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have The Stereo Doctor at 121 Water St. in Augusta. He takes appointments only and the best way to reach him is by leaving him a voicemail or texting him at 623-3222. For more information, check out his website at stereodoc.com. I’m not sure if he can help, but it’s worth a try. Unfortunately, it’s very difficult and expensive to get parts and repair those old beasts! Readers, let me know if you have a recommendation.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What channel is the television show “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner on? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: You can watch “Yellowstone” from Season 1 through 3 on Amazon Prime. The series is also on the Paramount Channel. Readers, if you have any other advice for this “Yellowstone” fan, please chime in.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

