WATERFORD – Barbara S. Millett, 82, of Waterford passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, surrounded by family. The eldest child of Perry and Arlene (McDonough) Shaw, Barb was born on July 30, 1938 in Bangor, Maine.

Barb, along with her brother and seven sisters, grew up in Carmel, Maine. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1956 and completed one year of nursing education at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Lewiston. She then married Sawin Millett of Dixmont on August 31, 1957. Together, Barb and Sawin raised five wonderful children while initially living in Dixmont for 18 years, then Manchester for two years until settling in Waterford (Sawin’s place of birth) in 1977. Barb’s passing came just four days short of their 63rd anniversary.

Barb was, first and foremost, a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter who always placed the needs of others above her personal wants or interests. She was a lifelong care giver and never hesitated to provide assistance to family, friends or neighbors on a moment’s notice. She was ? in many respects ? the Mother Theresa of Waterford. Her love of children was evident from her early years as the eldest of nine children followed by the wonderful home environment she tirelessly provided for her five children, and by the nurturing love and support provided to her 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Over the early years Barb also provided the highest quality of babysitting services to dozens of Maine families.

While primarily a stay at home mother, homemaker-caregiver and farmer, Barb also provided office support to doctors Sarah and Charles Simpson in Carmel (during High School) and, more recently, for Dr. William Whitney in Norway. She also served as Town Clerk in both Dixmont and Waterford. Barb has always been a people-person, quick to make friends and fiercely loyal to all family members and friends. Her quick wit, fabulous memory and wonderful sense of humor will forever be treasured by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, daughter, Karla (1993) and son, Kevin (2018). She leaves behind her loving husband, Sawin, sons, Kenneth (Debra) of Winthrop, Kerry of Hammonton, N.J., and daughter, Kathy Ventrone (Tony) of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren Katie and Ben of Winthrop, Alexandria, Gabrielle and Tyler of New Jersey, Sean and Jamison of Waterford, Alesia and Pat Francis, Jr. of Vassalboro and Winthrop and Dan Ventrone of Arizona; great-grandchildren, Kallie, Mason, Leah and Kinsley of Winthrop and Mason and Connor of New Jersey. Also surviving are siblings, Robert Shaw (Janice) and Alice Lavoie of Carmel, Velma Shaw of Skowhegan, Edith Anderson of Tucson, Ariz., Carol Tozier (Roger Chesley) of Brewer, Bonnie Walker (Danny) of Binghamton, N.Y., Sharon Bragg of Florida and Suzanne Pottle (Barrie) of Hermon; Millett brothers-in-law Richard of Guilford, Addison of Medford, N.J., David of Chester and Mark of Augusta, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Burial and graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in North Waterford at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, where the wearing of masks and the exercise of social distancing is encouraged. A Celebration of Barb’s life will be scheduled at a later date, once it is deemed safe to gather in larger numbers. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com