LICHFIELD – Richard Marcel Parent, 67, of Litchfield was called to his heavenly home on August 19, 2020, in a tragic accident. He was born on November 25, 1952, the son of the late Marcel Parent and Theresa (Beaulieu) Parent.

Rick attended Lewiston High School, was a dedicated employee of Hahnel Bros. for 42 years, an active member in the Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 618 Aerie in Lewiston, The American Legion Post 153 in Auburn, 27th President of the Webber Ave Social Club in Lewiston and Retired Sergeant First Class (SFC E-7) in the Maine Army National Guard.

“Big Rick” an avid Nascar fan, loved camping, animals and Miller Lite. Rick’s personality lit up the room, and his passing has left an unfillable void in the hearts of so many.

He was preceded by his father, Marcel Parent and mother, Theresa Parent.

Rick is survived by his fiancé, Linda Helms; children; Shelley Parent, Jenney (Parent) Jones, Robert and Melissa Topolewski; grandchildren, Mariah, Harper-Rowe, Jaden, Kylie and Chelsea; sister, Sandra Thibault; niece, Lynn (Thibault) Mclain; nephew, Marc Thibault.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Webber Ave Social Club in Lewiston on Saturday October 3, 2020 1-5 p.m.

« Previous