LEWISTON – Ralph D. Daniels, 83, of Lewiston earned his wings and was reunited with the love of his life, Lena, on August 25, 2020. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded with the love of his family and close friends. He was born September 12, 1936, the son of Joseph and Blanche Daniels, brother to Roland and Florence. In November of 1959 he married his sweetheart Lena M. Healie. They were in love for 60 years and blessed with seven children. Ralph was a hardworker who supported his family by working in the shoe industry until his retirement. After retirement he enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as pepere. Ralph also enjoyed the company of his beloved dogs, Opie, Lily and Bodhi and the many others he had during his lifetime. He enjoyed shopping at Mardens, listening to Johnny Cash, watching old westerns especially the ones with John Wayne and eating ice cream. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, the jokes he told, his laugh and how much he loved his family. Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Lena, his parents, Blanche and Joseph, his sister Florence and brother Roland and one daughter, Linda Lee Daniels. He is survived by three sons, Mark Daniels and his wife Debbie of Jay, Richard Daniels of Portland and Joseph Daniels of Howland, three daughters, Lori Daniels of Lewiston, Debbie Daniels of Lewiston and Cathy Daniels of Lewiston, seven grandchildren, Matthew Daniels, Jennifer Daniels, Chelsey Pelletier, Ayla Diorne, Shawna Beilawski, Katelynn Daniels, Liberty Odiorne and great grandchildren, Gabriel and Chakotay McCann, Nalah Jade Phelan and Kada Lynn Walters and special friends, Nancy Dumais and Charles Heckburg. At his request there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Donation may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

