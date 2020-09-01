PARIS — SAD 17 has not yet publicly released its bus schedule for the upcoming school year.
“Because parents had to register their children for bus transportation, we continue to receive additional sign-ups,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts explained. “The school district will email parents directly as soon as it is ready.”
The Advertiser Democrat will publish the official schedule on it website as soon as it has been released.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Delightfully gourmet balsamic fig and caramelized onion jam
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Growing up Wilson: Dancing with Dad
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
The 2020 election will be like no other
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen