In reference to an article entitled “Road turnaround, explosive targets complaint shared” which appeared in the July 29 edition of the Livermore Falls Advertiser, Selectperson Mark Chretien has since clarified that he was referring to previous residents, not current ones, as indicated in the article. The current owner was not identified during the meeting.

