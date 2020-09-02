DEAR SUNSPOTS: Would you or your readers have any suggestions for fertilizer to grow large tomatoes and buttercup squash? I have tried many times with different fertilizers and have not been successful. Please send in your ideas; I would appreciate it. — Lisa, no town

ANSWER: The fertilizer may not be the problem, but if you’re looking for store-bought fertilizers, Dr. Earth, Miracle Gro and Neptune’s Harvest are good and are available at garden centers.

Are your plants getting enough sun? And have you tested the soil? For instance, tomatoes thrive in rich, well-draining, slightly acidic soil with a pH of 6.5 to 6.8. To determine pH, pick up a soil tester from a garden center or your local Cooperative Extension Service office. If soil is too acidic, add dolomite lime. If it’s too alkaline, add sulfur or composted organic matter.

Are you mulching your veggies? A blanket of anything from shredded pine bark to grass clippings and composted leaves will keep the water from evaporating even on the warmest days. A soaker hose helps and can be hidden under the mulch layer.

Are you using compost or compost tea? This is a great way to get some nutrients into your soil and the roots of your plants. Making your own composted materials or asking your garden center to recommend something will be helpful. Also, if you have access to a source for good composted animal manure, your plants will appreciate it tremendously.

Organizations where you can find good, free information include the Maine Cooperative Extension (extension.umaine.edu/gardening and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (mofga.org).

Readers, if you have had gardening success stories, particularly in regard to tomatoes and buttercup squash, that you are willing to share, please write!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Teachers are encouraged to shop for items they need for their classrooms at the SHAREcenter, which has recently moved from Auburn to the former Martel Elementary School in Lewiston. While getting teachers ready for school there is also the need to relocate to a new home as the current location is being developed. SHARE Center is looking for a warehouse or building to rent. We hope to find either donated space or obtain funding to purchase or rent space to keep this program going and growing as we continue to rescue and reuse resources and help serve the environmental, educational and economic needs throughout the state.

Operating hours for the Martel School site at 880 Lisbon St. through Oct. 1 are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon for members by appointment using Sign Up Genius. If you know your school organization is a member, please contact your administrator for the updated Sign Up Genius link.

Hours at the Topsham location, 376 Republic Drive, are Wednesdays from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the third Saturday of September from 9 a.m. to noon. Donors may use the “drop off at the door” service during these days and hours. Call 333-6671 for more information. — Lisa, Auburn

