LIVERMORE — Monday, Aug. 31, Livermore selectpersons approved several purchases for the highway department.

Approved was a 2020 truck from O’Connor GMC in Augusta. After a trade-in price of $14,500 for the town’s 2008 GMC, the price for the chassis is $40,000.

The initial quote from O’Connor was for $64,500 and an initial quote from HP Fairfield in Skowhegan for the body, plow and other accessories to outfit the truck was for $63,000.

On Aug. 11 at the Town Meeting referendum vote, articles asking to borrow $125,000 to purchase a plow truck and $80,000 for a used loader were approved.

On Aug. 17, there was a 2-2 tie on purchasing the truck. Selectpersons Mark Chretien and Scott Richmond were in favor while Tracey Martin and Brett Deyling were opposed. Selectperson Benjamin Guild was absent.

Prior to the vote, Martin said she wanted to get additional quotes before making a decision.

On Aug. 17, concern about going over the amount approved by voters was expressed by Deyling.

“I spoke with Quirk, couldn’t get a 2020. We can’t order a 2021 until November,” Chretien said Monday.

“O’Connor realized it was a bid. They thought it was a budget,” Ferland said. “They gave us an actual price on the ’08 the next day.”

“That will give us more than enough money,” Richmond said.

“I’m waiting on the price for the rest (from Fairfield), expect it will be less. They start with a budget number, then when they realize you’re serious, they give a bid number,” Ferland said. “It drops from what I’ve seen.”

Approval was given to spend $80,000 on a reclaimed 2013 loader through United Rental.

“They bought it new. All service records have been relayed over the phone to me,” Ferland said. “It had one $800 issue back in 2015, other than that, no other issues.”

The loader has 3,440 hours on it and is the best one seen, Ferland said.

“I’ve talked with a bunch of contractors, didn’t expect to find one at that price. They think it’s a very good deal,” Richmond said.

They would value it at $90,000 to $95,000 for the condition it’s in, he added.

“Everything I’ve seen is rusted out. This one has never been in salt,” Ferland said.

Concern over not being involved in discussions about the loader was expressed by Martin.

“When do I get to be part of the picture,” she asked.

When going to the garage to see Ferland, Guild said he saw the loader at that time but hadn’t known about it prior to that.

The loader was delivered to the town garage to try out last Wednesday, Ferland said, adding he would have called Martin about it if he knew how to reach her.

Martin shared her phone number with Ferland.

The board approved RS Pidacks bid of $7.25 per yard for 2,500 yards of sand. Hillside Excavation submitted a bid of $9 per yard.

When asked by Richmond if that price was to put the sand in the shed, Ferland said it was.

“It’s hard to beat them at this point in time,” he added.

Ferland was authorized to spend up to $10,000 for culverts, with up to $3,500 coming from the capital roads account.

The last time the town purchased culverts was in 2014, Ferland said.

“Aaron (Miller, the new administrative assistant to the Board of Selectpersons) is looking in to AVCOG bids,” he said.

Richmond asked if a better price could be had by buying in bulk and Miller added that figuring out how many culverts are needed will hopefully get a better deal.

