FARMINGTON — The Outdoor Heritage Museum will host the International Fly Fishing Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, on Labor Day Weekend, at the Narrow Gauge Drive-In Cinema. It’s not necessary to be an angler to enjoy the collection of award-winning short films and their breathtaking cinematography.

IF4 is all new for 2020 and features 11 jury-selected short films that will take viewers to remote destinations around the world. Topics include wild rainbow trout in Alaska, giant brook trout in Labrador, massive trevally and Indo-Pacific permit in Oman and bull trout in the Canadian Rockies.

Tickets are $15 a carload. The evening will also feature a raffle giveaway and silent auction. All proceeds will support the efforts and programs of the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc. This is the second year the museum has hosted the event, but never at this outdoor venue.

Tickets available online now at www.showclix.com/event/if42020farmingtonme. Capacity is 55 cars and if not sold out online, tickets will be available at the gate for $20 a carload or $10 for a single driver. For more information, call 207-491-4771.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: