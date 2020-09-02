100 Years Ago: 1920

Mrs. Octavia Beals, 83 years old, was one of the women registrants Wednesday. Mrs. Beal is unusually active physically and mentally for her years. She in a native of Leeds and for many years lived in Monmouth having been at one time manager of the Monmouth town farm. She has been in the Home for Aged Women in Lewiston for six years, is well-read, a superior Bible student, a member of the United Baptist Church and active in that society, and can distance many a younger woman on the needle-work she does. She wants to vote and is proud of the privilege.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Lewiston Mayor John B.Beliveau said today that Sen. Edmund S. Muskie, Kenneth M. Curtis, and Cong. William D. Hathaway — if his schedule permits — will attend an open meeting at the Lewiston Model Cities Agency at 238 Lisbon St., on Sept. 21. F. Todd Haycock, executive director of the SMA said the open house will run from noon into the evening. Haycock said that invitations will include members of the municipal government, Lewiston’s state senators and state representatives, the Androscoggin County Commissioners, Auburn’s mayor and city manager, officials of the federal government and representatives of the news media. “All residents of Lewiston — especially those from the Model Cities Neighborhood are invited to attend the Open House.

25 Years Ago: 1995

This fall the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Visitors Center, also called the “Gray Game Farm” will be the site of several 45-minute wildlife programs targeted specifically at school children in grades K-Nine. Presentations by wildlife biologists and other natural resource professionals will occur on six consecutive Wednesday mornings from Sept. 20 through Oct. 25 and will be programs titled “Birds and Their Adaption,” Raptors and Reptiles,” “Skins and Skulls,” “Maine’s Black Bears,” “Fishes of Maine” and “Halloween Raptors!”

