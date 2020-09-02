TURNER – Marion D. Buck, 77, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, the day before her 78th birthday, at her home with family by her side.

She was born August 30, 1942 in Mechanic Falls the daughter of Harry and Beatrice Ridley Black.

Marion grew up in Mechanic Falls and worked as a shoemaker for local manufacturers. Later she worked as a housekeeper for many local households and businesses.

She and Albert E. Buck Sr. were married August 29, 1964.

Marion was known as “Grammie” by all who knew her. She loved her family and pets. During quiet times she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and word-find puzzles.

She is survived by six sons, Harry, Augustus, Martin, Albert Jr., Mike, and Frank, a daughter, Sylvia, a foster daughter, Liane Lamothe; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

Marion was predeceased by her husband; and four siblings, Ona Winslow, Donny Black, Martin Black, and Nellie Black.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Craigie Cemetery in Oxford.

Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls.

