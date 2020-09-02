BRIDGTON — The Oshima Brothers will kick off the Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In Live Music Series at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Bridgton Twin Drive-In. Oshima Brothers’ magnetic sibling sound and contagious joy result from a lifetime of making music together.

Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, the brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion. Their debut album, “Oshima Brothers,” released in 2016, is a collection of 11 original songs written by Sean and arranged and recorded by Jamie. Their newest original released last week, “Colorblind,” promises to have “staying power” on the charts.

“‘Online’ comes into play with sauntering swagger, the Oshima Brothers taking more blues-centric melodies into their fold … Musically, the song dances somewhere between influences ranging from John Mayer to This Wild Life, with alternative folk production melding with more of a contemporary rhythmic strut,” says Popmatters. “Sean and Jamie are two of the most inspirational people I’ve met. They perform a roots-based pop sound that is infectious and fun, and even though a little wistful, this song gets in your head and won’t let go,” says Chris Wienk, WEXT.

These events are not business as usual. Gathering people during a pandemic is tricky and requires thoughtful measures. This COVID-19-safe music series is a substitution for the Denmark Arts Centers fall fundraiser. The concerts are rain-or-shine events, as their music will be piped into the vehicles in case of inclement weather. A description of what the experience will be like at the concert accompanies each band listing on the website. The goal for each of these events is to get art into the community, employ musicians and provide a bit of relief.

Reservations are required. The gate will open at noon and the concert will start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 a vehicle (maximum five persons). To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/event. The Bridgton Twin Drive-In is at 383 Portland Road.

The Denmark Arts Center is housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, 50 West Main St. The DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual arts. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

