CAMDEN — Award-winning freelance journalist Ret Talbot will give a timely online presentation about the return of the white shark at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, hosted by the Camden Public Library. The program will be held on the Zoom platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

The return of the white shark to New England is both a conservation success story and an emerging public safety concern. While white sharks have visited the northwest Atlantic for centuries (probably longer), the data suggest that the number of individual sharks returning to New England each summer is on the rise.

Although the risk of being bitten by a white shark remains extremely low, coastal communities are increasingly struggling with how to respond to white shark-human interactions. What are the data that should inform discussions about both shark conservation and public safety? This talk will dive into what is already known about white sharks and how scientists are pushing the boundaries of that knowledge.

Talbot covers fisheries and ocean issues at the intersection of science and sustainability. His work can be found in publications such as National Geographic, Discover Magazine, Mongabay, Ocean Geographic, Coral Magazine and Yale Environment 360. He is working on a book about coral reefs (Timber Press), and he is the creator of the The Good Catch – A Fisheries-centric Blog. Talbot lives on the coast of Maine with his wife, scientific illustrator Karen Talbot.

For more information on this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

