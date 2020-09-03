DAMARISCOTTA — Jaap Eduard Helder, an accomplished, award winning abstract painter and photographer, is the juror for an abstract art show at River Arts. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Helder, of Round Pond, works in his studio in Main Street, Damariscotta. Helder was born and raised in the Netherlands and has been living on the coast of Maine for the past 30 years. The rugged coastline of Maine and its fishing and shipping industry are a continuous source of inspiration for his artwork. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and is in many private and corporate collections. Visit www.helderart.com.

The show is open to all media, including but not limited, to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media. The theme “Abstract” showcases the strength and diversity of abstract art in Maine. Because of the overwhelming response to recent show entries, River Arts is adjusting the entry limits for the show. Artists may enter two pieces with a size limit of 26 inches (in any direction), including frame. Or artists may enter one larger piece with a size limit of 48 inches, including frame. There will be no exceptions allowed.

Works must be delivered in person to the gallery at Elm Street for jurying before the deadline. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces should be wired securely with picture wire. No wet paint will be accepted.

Forms are available in the gallery or may be downloaded from the website: riverartsme.org. For members the entry fee is $15 and for nonmembers it is $25. All submitted works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35 percent commission on sold works. Notification of acceptance will be by Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The exhibit will run from Wednesday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 24. River Arts is at 36 Elm St. and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-6868.

