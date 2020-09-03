LEWISTON — Bikers everywhere are invited to join Cruisin’ for a Cure, a motorcycle ride to support the American Cancer Society on Saturday, September 19. Funds raised will support pediatric cancer research. The event begins at L-A Harley-Davidson, 839 Main St., Lewiston, Maine. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the poker run will begin sharply at 10 a.m. The last stop on the run will be at The Pit Bar & Grill Bar & Grill, 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston, Maine, where there will be great food, drinks, prizes and more. All bikers are welcome! The donation to participate is $25 per poker hand for solo riders or $35 per poker hand for 2 up. The first 50 people to sign up will get a free poker hand at the event. Register or donate online at https://bit.ly/CruisinForACure2020.

