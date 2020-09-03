MCPHS

BOSTON, MA — MCPHS University is pleased to announce that Naomi Greenwood has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Naomi is a native of Bridgton and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Naomi will graduate from the Manchester, New Hampshire campus in 2021.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — Emma S. Galipeau-Eldridge has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester.

Galipeau-Eldridge is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in psychology. Galipeau-Eldridge attended Poland Regional High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

