BOSTON, MA — MCPHS University is pleased to announce that Naomi Greenwood has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Naomi is a native of Bridgton (04009) and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Naomi will graduate from the Manchester, New Hampshire campus in 2021.
The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
