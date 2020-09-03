Ask any of the canine handlers at Responsible Pet Care about Cora and they will tell you that she is the favorite on the canine side of the shelter.

Cora is a seven year old, Shepherd mix. She is a medium size dog that is a people pleaser.

Cora loves her walks. She is well behaved and smart when it comes to learning new commands.

The best home for Cora is one with a fenced in yard. She also needs to be with someone that is either home most of the day or can take her to work because she has separation anxiety.

If you are looking for a dog that will be your faithful companion, and you have time to spend with a dog; consider making an appointment at Responsible Pet Care to meet Cora.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

