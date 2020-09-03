To the Editor:

I’m writing this letter to wholeheartedly support Dave Duguay to serve Oxford County as an elected Commissioner. He is truly someone who’ll represent the citizens of Oxford County as an independent thinker regardless of “party.”

Dave’s genuine life’s motto is to truly “serve others” and over the years, he has donated his time and other resources to help those in need especially children and families.

When I was a Family Educator, at Community Concepts, Inc., he collaborated with our program in getting baby formulas and diapers during crisis events and could always be “counted on” to come through for families in Oxford County.

He is truly a man of the people and certainly of his word! I’m delighted to endorse Dave Duguay for Commissioner in Oxford County.

Mitzi Carol Sequoia

Rumford

