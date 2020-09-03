RUMFORD — Franklin Savings Bank has promoted longtime River Valley loan officer, Leanne Gagne, to assistant vice president status.

Gagne is an experienced residential and installment lender, currently in her 32nd year of service at Franklin Savings Bank.

She and her husband are longtime residents of Dixfield, where they raised their two adult children. Gagne serves as the second vice president on the board of River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

