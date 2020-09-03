Summer Veggie Pasta Bake

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

• Olive oil or cooking spray for cooking

• 1 pound Penne or elbow pasta

• 1 ½ pounds cooked chicken breast, cubed into bite size pieces

• 1 28 ounces can of chopped or diced tomatoes or 3 medium fresh tomatoes diced

• 1 14 ounce can tomato sauce

• 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

• 2 pounds summer squash and zucchini, chopped into ½ inch cubes

• 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• Small bunch fresh basil leaves (10-12 leaves)

• 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasonings (½ teaspoon each dried oregano, basil, and parsley)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare 9 x 13 pan by using cooking spray or spread 1 teaspoon olive to coat with paper towel. Set aside dish.

2. Prepare pasta to package directions. Then drain and put into a large mixing bowl.

3. Put 1 -2 teaspoons olive oil in a large skillet with sides. Sauté chicken over medium heat. Then add onion, summer squash, zucchini and garlic until soft and tender

4. Add sautéed chicken and vegetables to cooked pasta. Add tomatoes and sauce and spices. Mix well.

5. Put contents of bowl into the baking dish, sprinkle with basil leaves and shredded mozzarella

6. Bake uncovered for 40 minutes or until warmed through and cheese is melted and beginning to brown. Serve warm.

