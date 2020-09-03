To the Editor:

Ken Morse is one of those special individuals who values community. He demonstrates this as a good listener, as well as taking the next step in creating an atmosphere for positive change. When I first met Ken I recognized immediately an individual who genuinely cares about others to the extent that he has made it his life vocation to make a difference for the common good.

Compassionate and caring are two words that come to mind in describing Ken’s character. Dedicated and hard-working express his commitment. Having grown up locally, Ken continues to give back to our community and State. He uses the experiences and leadership he has developed through working close to the land orcharding, farming and owning a local business to bring together the importance of community supporting community for the well being of people and our planet.

He has long been an advocate for food security, increased job opportunities, a strong educational system that gives young people practical skills toward navigating a changing world. Ken recognizes the need to protect our environment. He understands that building sustainable communities is critical to a healthy economy and vital to our future.

We need someone in office who will be driven by the needs of Maine’s people and the health of our economy. His values, character and dedication are the reason I am enthusiastically supporting Ken Morse for Maine House in District 71. Ken’s commitment is sincere and he has the experience, knowledge and capability to get the job done.

Doretta M. Colburn

Waterford

