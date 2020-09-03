WEST PARIS – Last Thursday, West Paris selectmen unanimously approved holding a public hearing on liquor sales and marijuana ordinances at the town legion hall on Thursday, September 24.

The hearings will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m., following the selectboard meeting.

The town will vote on two questions regarding liquor sales and eight questions on marijuana ordinances. Four of the questions are focused on medical marijuana with the other four focused on adult-use marijuana.

The two questions on liquor will ask if voters if they want the town to authorize the state to permit the operation of liquor stores everyday, except Sunday. The second asks if they want to allow the sale of liquor on all days.

The town will vote on liquor sales and the marijuana ordinances on Tuesday, November 3, coinciding with the presidential election.

People can contact the West Paris Town Office at 207-674-2701 for additional information on the ordinances.

Selectmen Mike Grass was absent from the meeting.

