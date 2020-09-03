LISBON — Lisbon Credit Union selected Derek Roberts for its ROCKSTAR Award for the third quarter of 2020.

Roberts was rewarded with a trophy, $50 and a paid day off. He has been with the credit union full time as a loan clerk since 2019 at the Lisbon office. He has been part of the staff on and off throughout the years since 2011, filling in for maternity leave staff members and helping out whenever needed. Roberts is always willing to assist in any way he can, at any moment.

Roberts lives in Lewiston with his wife, Jahnalene, and daughter, Jacelyn. He is the leader of a teen youth program at Marston’s Corner Baptist Church and has coached basketball for many years on the high school level, currently coaching at the Auburn high school rec department.