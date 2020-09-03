A Maine hunter has died from injuries suffered when his pickup truck collapsed on him while he was changing a tire.
The accident killed Jason Dube, 46, of Eagle Lake on Tuesday.
He had been on a bear hunting trip in the woods of northern Maine, WCSH-TV reported.
Dube was changing the tire when other members of his group were looking for a bear they had shot.
The vehicle slipped off a jack and collapsed on Dube, police said.
Police said members of the hunting group freed Dube from the vehicle and tried to resuscitate him, but they did not succeed.
