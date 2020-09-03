NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the New York Mets to a come-from-behind, 9-7 win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.

The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played over the last six days.

J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base. Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.

Alonso raised his arms and looked toward the dugout as the Mets spilled out to celebrate a win on the afternoon they honored franchise icon Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday.

The Yankees squandered a 4-0 second-inning lead before going ahead in the seventh, when Gio Urshela hit a tie-breaking single and Brett Gardner added a run-scoring double.

Aaron Hicks had an RBI single in the eighth for a 7-4 lead before the Mets mounted their second comeback.

The Mets paid tribute throughout the game to Seaver, who died Monday at the age of 75 due to complications from Lewy body dementia and the coronavirus. The scoreboard sported 1969 graphics and highlights of his career were aired on the DiamondVision. Footage of mask-wearing fans dropping cards and flowers at the entrance to Citi Field – located at 41 Seaver Way – also aired and Mets players were pictured against a backdrop of Seaver’s 41.

PHILLIES 6, NATIONALS 5: Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and host Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep.

The Phillies have won 9 of 10 to improve to three games over .500.

The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and 9 of 10 to fall to 12-23.

Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park homer and Michael Taylor went deep for Washington.

ANGELS 2, PADRES 0: Andrew Heaney allowed only three hits over seven innings and host Los Angeles spoiled Mike Clevinger’s debut with the Padres.

With most of the attention focused on Clevinger, who was acquired in a multiplayer deal with Cleveland before Monday’s trade deadline, it was Heaney (3-2) who ended up pitching a gem. The right-hander struck out six and walked two in throwing a career-high 117 pitches.

Mike Mayers and Felix Pena each worked a scoreless inning in handing the Padres their second shutout this season. San Diego had won 12 of its last 15 and entered the day leading the majors in runs scored. It was Pena’s second career save and his first since 2016.

Clevinger (1-2) didn’t have a sharp outing against the Angels, who drafted him in 2011 before trading him to the Indians three years later. The 29-year-old long-haired right-hander – who is nicknamed “Sunshine” – came in with a 4-0 career mark against Los Angeles and allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings.

Clevinger didn’t retire the Angels in order until the sixth and allowed the leadoff batter aboard in each of the first four innings.

ASTROS 8, RANGERS 4: Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBI, leading Zack Greinke and the Houston to a win over visiting Texas.

Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits.

The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors with the most career starts among active pitchers with 455, passing teammate Justin Verlander’s 454.

Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) hadn’t given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Diaz.

It was 5-3 in the sixth when Martin Maldonado connected off Lynn for an opposite field solo shot to the first row of the seats in right. Lynn’s performance came after the Astros hit eight homers off him in four starts last season.

Lynn tied a season high by allowing eight hits and a season-high six runs with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second straight loss.

Shin-Soo Choo hit a solo homer and Nick Solak tied a career high with three hits for the Rangers, who dropped their sixth straight series. It’s their longest stretch of series losses since losing seven in a row in 2014.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 2: First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead Pittsburgh at home.

Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

NOTES

ATHLETICS: Right-hander Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home in Houston, where he received the result that forced Oakland to postpone four games this week.

A’s GM David Forst said Mengden is asymptomatic and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The A’s added new left-hander Mike Minor to the 40-man roster after acquiring him Monday in a trade with the Rangers.

PHILLIES: Dick Allen’s No. 15 was retired Thursday, a long overdue honor for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.

The 78-year-old Allen thanked Phillies managing partner John Middleton, who broke from the team’s longstanding “unwritten” policy of only retiring the number of players who are in the Hall of Fame.

“I thank the city of Philadelphia. Even though it was rough, I’ve made some friends along the way,” Allen said.

Mike Schmidt, a Hall of Fame third baseman who helped lure Allen out of retirement to return to Philadelphia for a second stint with the team in 1975, called him “an amazing mentor” who was wrongly labeled a “bad teammate” and “troublemaker.”

“Dick was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen,” Schmidt said in a speech.

Schmidt then unfurled a red banner revealing the No. 15 hanging on a brick wall behind the left-field stands at Citizens Bank Park, before the Phillies hosted Washington.

BREWERS: The Milwaukee Brewers claimed first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach off waivers and designated Justin Smoak for assignment as they attempt to boost their struggling lineup and make another September surge.

