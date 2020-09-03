JAY – OTIS Federal Credit Union held a yard sale in its member parking lot to raise money for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger on Aug. 22. Eight employees volunteered their time.

This year’s annual yard sale was a huge success, raising a record-breaking total of $2,126.72 for the Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine.

All funds raised will stay within the community and are disbursed to several local food pantries and hunger organizations.

filed under: