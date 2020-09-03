Robin Brochu of Lewiston gives her 5-year-old son, Andre Juarez Jr., a kiss before Juarez begins his first day of kindergarten at Acadia Academy in Lewiston on Thursday. The public charter school’s small population will allow students to attend five days a week, said director Brittiny-Rae Perron. Students and staff are required to wear masks throughout the school day except during outdoor “mask breaks,” when students sit six feet apart on “stump seats,” said Perron. Of the 257 students that attend Acadia, 40 have chosen to learn remotely. Parents will have the option to switch from one to another on Nov. 5, said Perron. Juarez’s father, Andre Juarez Sr., is at right. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Emily Sirka directs her younger siblings, Tommy and Grace, to the entrance of Acadia Academy during her first day of third grade in Lewiston on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Austin Lyle uses the hand sanitizer dispenser Thursday outside Acadia Academy during his first day of second-grade in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Makenzie Hanson puts on her backpack before starting her first day of kindergarten Thursday at Acadia Academy in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Virginia Bradeen of Livermore Falls gives her 9-year-old son, Cash, a hug before Cash begins his first day of the fourth-grade Thursday at Acadia Academy in Lewiston. Cash Bradeen's 10-year-old brother, Griffin, is a fifth-grader at the school. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo